Doncaster man remanded in custody after pleading guilty to 135mph speeding charge
A Doncaster man has been remanded in custody after pleading guilty to a 135mph speeding charge as well as a number of other offences.
The 26-year-old pleaded guilty at Hull Magistrates Court to multiple offences after being stopped by Humberside Police’s Roads Crime Team on Monday 23 August.
The man was pulled over after being spotted driving at 135mph on the A63 near North Ferriby.
He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.
He also pleaded guilty to offences in other force areas, including possession of cannabis, driving without insurance and two counts of failing to provide a specimen for analysis.
The man has been remanded into custody and the case has been sent to the Crown Court for sentencing on Friday 22 October.
When he stopped, the vehicle was found to have been stolen and there was a large amount of cash and a weapon in the foot well of the vehicle.