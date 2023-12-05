Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster man has been ordered to repay part of over £4,000 he made from drug trafficking offences, after he was jailed for two years.

Steven Deakin, aged 54, of Thirlmere Gardens, Doncaster, has been ordered to pay back £415 to the criminal justice system, after it was deemed he made £4,305 from his crimes.

He received two years imprisonment for drug trafficking offences in relation to possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, Diamorphine, on 8 November 2023.

South Yorkshire Police's Financial Crime Investigation Unit (FCIU) issued five confiscation orders against convicted criminals in November. (Photo courtesy of South Yorkshire Police)

Deakin was one of a number of thugs convicted of drug-related offences in South Yorkshire who were ordered to repay a combined £14,010 to the criminal justice system, after also receiving immediate and suspended prison sentences for their crimes.

Michael Gobran, aged 31, of Philadelphia Gardens, Sheffield, was ordered to pay back £7,500 worth of additional money thanks to his crimes. He was handed a 12-month suspended sentence for drug trafficking offences in relation to possession with intent to supply cannabis in February, 2023.

Another order was made to 32-year-old Kyron Pointer, of St Philips Road, Sheffield, after he was jailed for three years for drug trafficking offences in relation to possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, mainly heroin and cocaine.

Pointer was ordered to pay back nearly £4,000, after it was judged that he benefitted from an additional £7,000.

Following a confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA), a criminal is ordered to pay back a set amount of money that has been proven to be available to them. They are given a set amount of time to pay back the ordered amount and will receive a default sentencing – more time in prison - if they fail to comply. Head of Asset Recovery Laura Hough said: “We are extremely pleased with the results we have seen last month. I hope this shows that our fight against criminals does not stop when they are sentenced and that we will work to ensure they do not continue to benefit while behind bars or after they are released.

Some of the criminals were handed prison sentences at Sheffield Crown Court.

“The money ordered to be paid back is divided and placed back into enforcement schemes run by the Home Office and by the force which captured the criminal. In our case, this money goes towards the Police and Crime Commissioner’s community grant schemes, helping us rebuild communities who have potentially been negatively affected by these crimes.”

Nazrul Hussain, 29, of Greenland Way, Sheffield, was sentenced to three years imprisonment for drug trafficking offences related to Cocaine on November 2, 2023. He was judged to have made £2,140.89 from his crimes and ordered to repay all of it that was still available - £1,180.

