Doncaster man on attempted murder charge after stabbing at Jersey hotel
A Doncaster man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following a stabbing on the island of Jersey.
By Darren Burke
Monday, 28th March 2022, 1:39 pm
Liam Michael Carmody, 35, was arrested following the incident in the rear car park of the Hotel Ambassadeur, St Clement at around 6pm on 24 March.
He appeared at Jersey Magistrates Court this morning, where he was also charged with carrying an offensive weapon.
He was remanded in custody until 27 May when he is due to formally enter a plea in the Royal Court.