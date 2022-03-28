Doncaster man on attempted murder charge after stabbing at Jersey hotel

Liam Michael Carmody, 35, was arrested following the incident in the rear car park of the Hotel Ambassadeur, St Clement at around 6pm on 24 March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He appeared at Jersey Magistrates Court this morning, where he was also charged with carrying an offensive weapon.

He was remanded in custody until 27 May when he is due to formally enter a plea in the Royal Court.