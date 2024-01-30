Doncaster man James Dyson appears in court charged with wounding following attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

James Dyson, of Fifth Square, Stainforth, has been charged with Section 18 GBH wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon following an incident on 1 November 2023.

He appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Wednesday (24 January) and has been remanded in custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 21 February, South Yorkshire Police announced in a brief statement.