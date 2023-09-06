Doncaster man jailed for possession of imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence

Watch more videos on Shots!

Bado, appeared in Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday 29 August, where the judge heard how he threatened a man during an altercation, whilst also making threats to damage the man’s vehicle.

The suspected firearm was later identified as a black CO2 powered BB gun with the appearance of a viable firearm.

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Joshua Heath said: “We are pleased that another imitation firearm has been removed from the streets of Doncaster.

“As a force, we are committed to tackling gun crime across the whole region and I hope this sentence shows that we take these offences very seriously.