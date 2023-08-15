James Maughan, aged 29, of HMP Doncaster, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent on Tuesday 8 August and was sentenced to six years and six months in prison at Sheffield Crown Court.

The court heard how, in September 2022, Maughan had made a series of violent threats over several weeks to the victim and her family before committing at a property in the city.

Maughan tied up the victim, attempted to strangle her, held her head under water and forced her to consume a packet of tablets. She suffered multiple serious injuries including a knee fracture, broken ribs and a chipped tooth.

During the attack the victim pleaded with Maughan to allow her to leave and persuaded him to allow her to call a taxi. Both, the taxi driver insisting on taking the victim to hospital, and the courage of the victim in disclosing the assault to a nurse, assisted police in building the case against Maughan.

At the time of the offence, Maughan was on license from prison having been sentenced for death by dangerous driving on two counts in March 2016.

Part way through the case, Maughan attempted to further intimidate the victim by visiting her at her home. As a result of the attack the victim feared for her life, so the matter was taken to the CPS. The efforts of investigating officer PC Larissa Porter in establishing a good relationship with the vulnerable victim, supporting her throughout and carefully building the case were recognised by CPS.

The judge commended the victim for her bravery in giving deposition and attending court. The judge also praised the taxi driver for his public spiritedness and kindness in insisting on taking the victim to hospital and remaining with her until she was attended to.