Doncaster man jailed for campaign of controlling behaviour and abuse against partner
A Doncaster man has been jailed for a campaign of controlling and coercive behaviour and abuse against his partner.
Stephen Lyall, 38, was sentenced to 27 months behind bars after being found guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court last month.
Lyall, a carpenter, of Cherry Tree Drive, Doncaster, admitted controlling or coercive behaviour and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm between June and October 2020.
He was jailed for 27 months and handed a restraining order on Friday, March 31.
The Birmingham Mail reported that Lyall repeatedly told his partner she was fat and sent her a picture of three pigs, left her terrified he would kill her and even smothered her with a pillow a number of times.
He stopped her from wearing makeup, calculated the length of her trips, took food away from her and only allowed her to wear clothes he had approved of during months of abuse designed to 'humiliate and degrade' her.