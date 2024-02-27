Doncaster man jailed after pleading guilty to stalking woman for a year
A Doncaster man has been jailed after pleading guilty to stalking a woman over the course of a year.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mason Elliott, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of stalking involving fear of violence when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court earlier this month.
Elliott, of Cambridge Street, Mexborough was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment over the stalking which took place between 1 November 2022 and 1 November 2023.
He was also given a ten year restraining order and ordered to pay his victim £228.