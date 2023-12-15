Doncaster man is jailed after firing gun at man's face in residential street
Daniel Nica, 45, of Chalmers Drive, Clay Lane, was arrested after firing pellets frpm an airgun following a dispute on 11 February 2022.
Nica approached the man and fired the gun, causing multiple injuries to his lip, chest and back which required hospital treatment.
He initially denied shooting at the victim but admitted owning an air pistol which he kept under the bath at his home.
He pleaded not guilty to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), resulting in a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
He was found guilty on both counts by a jury and was sentenced to three years in prison during a hearing at the same court last Friday (8 December).
Detective Constable Hollie Robinson, investigating, said: "When Nica pulled out that firearm, he did it with intent to cause serious harm and he is fortunate that the man's injuries were mostly superficial.
"He risked injuring himself and others in the local community with multiple shots fired by Nica in a quiet residential street.
"For anyone seeing this in the dark, they would have thought Nica had a real firearm and that would have caused considerable panic for people living in the area.
"I hope this serves as a warning to those who possess an imitation firearm and intend to use it to cause fear or violence that we will not stand these offences."