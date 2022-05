Andrew Conn, 33, of Broomhouse Lane, Edlington, has been charged with three counts of indecent exposure and one count of theft, Humberside Police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It came after multiple reported indecent exposures in villages in the East Riding of Yorkshire last Saturday.

Police received a number of calls from members of the public saying a man had exposed himself in Elloughton, Brough and Howden.