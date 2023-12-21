Doncaster man involved in hammer attack on family in their own home is jailed
Andrew Gaskin, of West End Avenue, Bentley, used a ski mask to hide his face as he entered a house in Armthorpe alongside 38 year old Patrick Maughan, who was jailed in 2022 for 18 years for his part in the aggravated burglary.
After entering the family home on 9 March 2022, Maughan launched a violent and unprovoked attack on the victims, leaving a mum with a heavily bleeding stab wound in front of her terrified young daughter.
He then threw a bird bath at her son before fleeing the scene, along with Maughan, previously of Maple Avenue, Cantley.
Gaskin's part in the house raid that left the mum fighting for her life saw him charged with aggravated burglary, with the 29-year-old pleading guilty to the offence at Sheffield Crown Court on 30 November 2023.
He was sentenced to eight years behind bars at the same court on Wednesday (19 December).
Police Constable Alex Fuller, from Doncaster's Operation Fortify team, said: "This was a terrifying burglary that resulted in a mum being stabbed as her daughter watched on in horror.
"I want to commend the mum and her son for their courage as they bravely tried to defend their family from Gaskin and Maughan when they launched themselves on the pair.
"It was in this moment that the mum was stabbed as she felt blood trickling down her side and her injuries were so severe she was left fighting for her life.
"The family went through a nightmare ordeal and I want to commend their bravery throughout this entire process. It must have been daunting to have to relive the events of that day in court but in spite of the fear and terror it caused, their pursuit for justice never wavered.
"I hope the sentence inflicted on Gaskin and last year's sentence given to Maughan can give them some comfort and justice as they try to move on from what must have been a traumatic event for all the family."