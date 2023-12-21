Doncaster man involved in hammer attack on family in their own home is jailed

A Doncaster man who raided a terrified family's home armed with a hammer has been jailed for eight years.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andrew Gaskin, of West End Avenue, Bentley, used a ski mask to hide his face as he entered a house in Armthorpe alongside 38 year old Patrick Maughan, who was jailed in 2022 for 18 years for his part in the aggravated burglary.

After entering the family home on 9 March 2022, Maughan launched a violent and unprovoked attack on the victims, leaving a mum with a heavily bleeding stab wound in front of her terrified young daughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then threw a bird bath at her son before fleeing the scene, along with Maughan, previously of Maple Avenue, Cantley.

Andrew Gaskin has been jailed for his part in a hammer attack on a family in their home.

Gaskin's part in the house raid that left the mum fighting for her life saw him charged with aggravated burglary, with the 29-year-old pleading guilty to the offence at Sheffield Crown Court on 30 November 2023.

He was sentenced to eight years behind bars at the same court on Wednesday (19 December).

Police Constable Alex Fuller, from Doncaster's Operation Fortify team, said: "This was a terrifying burglary that resulted in a mum being stabbed as her daughter watched on in horror.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to commend the mum and her son for their courage as they bravely tried to defend their family from Gaskin and Maughan when they launched themselves on the pair.

"It was in this moment that the mum was stabbed as she felt blood trickling down her side and her injuries were so severe she was left fighting for her life.

"The family went through a nightmare ordeal and I want to commend their bravery throughout this entire process. It must have been daunting to have to relive the events of that day in court but in spite of the fear and terror it caused, their pursuit for justice never wavered.