News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Doncaster man in court over indecent exposure, fraud, burglaries and driving offence

A Doncaster man has appeared in court charged with a string of offences – including indecent exposure, fraud and a string of burglaries.
By Darren Burke
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 16:24 BST

27-year-old John Neate has been charged in connection with ten offences, including reports of multiple burglaries and allegations of fraud, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

Neate of Essex Avenue, Intake, has been charged with four linked frauds on 22 August, one count of indecent exposure on the same day and driving without insurance on 30 August.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has also been charged with four burglaries. They include three in the Intake area on August 30 and August 29 and another separate offence on 22 August.

Police are investigating a Doncaster man for a number of offences including burglary, fraud and indecent exposure.Police are investigating a Doncaster man for a number of offences including burglary, fraud and indecent exposure.
Police are investigating a Doncaster man for a number of offences including burglary, fraud and indecent exposure.
Most Popular

Neate appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Friday 1 September. He has been remanded into custody and will next appear in court on 29 September.

Anyone wanting to report crime in South Yorkshire can contact police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.