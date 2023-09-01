Doncaster man in court over indecent exposure, fraud, burglaries and driving offence
27-year-old John Neate has been charged in connection with ten offences, including reports of multiple burglaries and allegations of fraud, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.
Neate of Essex Avenue, Intake, has been charged with four linked frauds on 22 August, one count of indecent exposure on the same day and driving without insurance on 30 August.
He has also been charged with four burglaries. They include three in the Intake area on August 30 and August 29 and another separate offence on 22 August.
Neate appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Friday 1 September. He has been remanded into custody and will next appear in court on 29 September.
Anyone wanting to report crime in South Yorkshire can contact police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.