Doncaster man in court for GBH, harrassment and restraining order breaches

South Yorkshire Police said that 33-year-old Aaron Rylance, of Firth Crescent, New Rossington, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court charged with four counts of harassment through breaches of a restraining order and one count of inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) without intent.