Doncaster man in court for GBH, harrassment and restraining order breaches

A Doncaster man has appeared in court charged with harrassment by several breaches of a restraining order and grievous bodily harm.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th Oct 2023, 09:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 09:20 BST
South Yorkshire Police said that 33-year-old Aaron Rylance, of Firth Crescent, New Rossington, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court charged with four counts of harassment through breaches of a restraining order and one count of inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) without intent.

He has been remanded into custody and is next scheduled to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 31 October.