Doncaster man in court charged with obstructing a police officer and multiple counts of assault
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 28-year-old Doncaster man has appeared in court after being charged with obstructing a police officer and multiple counts of assault.
Warren Mason, of Mansfield Crescent, Armthorpe, was arrested on Friday 17 May and later charged with two counts of assault by beating and two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).
Mason has also been charged with making threats to kill, obstructing a police constable in the execution of her duty and interfering with a motor vehicle.
He appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Monday (20 May) and has been remanded in custody before his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on 17 June.