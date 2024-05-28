Doncaster man in court charged with obstructing a police officer and multiple counts of assault

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 28-year-old Doncaster man has appeared in court after being charged with obstructing a police officer and multiple counts of assault.

Warren Mason, of Mansfield Crescent, Armthorpe, was arrested on Friday 17 May and later charged with two counts of assault by beating and two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Mason has also been charged with making threats to kill, obstructing a police constable in the execution of her duty and interfering with a motor vehicle.

