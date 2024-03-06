Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christopher Stewart, aged 23, of Kirkhouse Green, is wanted in connection with the offences between November 2023 and February 2024.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Stewart is aware he is wanted and is believed to be actively evading officers. We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently, or knows where he may be staying.”

He is described as a white man, 6ft 1ins tall, with short brown hair and a clean shaven face.

Christopher Stewart is wanted by police.

If you see Stewart, please do not approach him but instead call 999. Please quote incident number 994 of 1 March 2024 when you get in touch.