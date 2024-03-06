Doncaster man hunted by police over reports of assault and stalking

A Doncaster man is wanted by South Yorkshire Police in connection with reports of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, attempted GBH, stalking and threats to commit damage.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Mar 2024, 16:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Christopher Stewart, aged 23, of Kirkhouse Green, is wanted in connection with the offences between November 2023 and February 2024.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Stewart is aware he is wanted and is believed to be actively evading officers. We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently, or knows where he may be staying.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is described as a white man, 6ft 1ins tall, with short brown hair and a clean shaven face.

Most Popular
Christopher Stewart is wanted by police.Christopher Stewart is wanted by police.
Christopher Stewart is wanted by police.

If you see Stewart, please do not approach him but instead call 999. Please quote incident number 994 of 1 March 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.