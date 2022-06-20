Naveed Mohammed ended up with a fine of nearly £3,000 after being caught in the act by Kirklees Council's CCTV cameras dumping his rubbish on South Cross Road, Huddersfield.

South Cross Road had been a fly-tipping hotspot for some time, prompting Kirklees Council's Greenspace Action Team to install a hidden CCTV camera on site.

Despite signs advising that the area was under surveillance, a fly-tipper was caught on camera not long after the installation of the camera.

Kirklees Council’s Greenspace Action Team (GAT) officers were called to a reported fly tip on South Cross Road, Huddersfield and found waste that would be used in the production of cannabis, namely residual soil, lighting, ventilation paraphernalia and fertilisers. A lot of the waste was in distinctive heavyweight green plastic bags.

CCTV footage showed items, including the green bags, being taken from a Ford Transit van, and launched onto the banking off South Cross Road.

Enquiries into the number plate of the vehicle showed that it had been hired in Huddersfield, from where police obtained Mohammed’s name and address.

Although Mohammed failed to attend court on numerous occasions, he was found guilty in his absence, finally arrested on a warrant, and brought to Kirklees Magistrates Court for sentencing.

He was fined £1,754, with a victim surcharge of £175 and was ordered to pay clearance and legal costs of £900.

Councillor Naheed Mather, Cabinet Member for the Environment said: “It is quite remarkable that people think they can drive into Kirklees and dump their rubbish here and get away with it.”

He added: “Fly-tippers need to understand that we have a very proactive team of officers who are using a variety of techniques to identify and prosecute criminals such as Mr Mohammed.