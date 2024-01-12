News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster man charged with threats to kill, strangulation and assault appears in court

A 27-year-old Doncaster man charged with assault, strangulation and making threats to kill has been remanded after appearing in court.
By Darren Burke
Published 12th Jan 2024, 14:59 GMT
Brennan Williams, of Askern Road, Bentley, was arrested by police officers and charged with three counts of assault, making threats to kill and intentional strangulation, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said in a brief statement.

Williams appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 8 January and has been remanded in custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 5 February.