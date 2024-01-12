Doncaster man charged with threats to kill, strangulation and assault appears in court
A 27-year-old Doncaster man charged with assault, strangulation and making threats to kill has been remanded after appearing in court.
Brennan Williams, of Askern Road, Bentley, was arrested by police officers and charged with three counts of assault, making threats to kill and intentional strangulation, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said in a brief statement.
Williams appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 8 January and has been remanded in custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 5 February.