Paul Cousans, of Main Street, Sprotbrough was charged yesterday evening (Saturday 12 August).

At 8pm last Saturday, police were called to reports of a dispute inside a property on Main Street in which 53-year-old Kelli had been stabbed.

Despite the best efforts of officers and ambulance crews, she sadly died a short time later. A post-mortem has since concluded that Kelli died of a stab wound.