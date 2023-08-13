News you can trust since 1925
A man has been charged with murder following the death of Kelli Bothwell in Doncaster on Saturday 5 August.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 13th Aug 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 09:52 BST

Paul Cousans, of Main Street, Sprotbrough was charged yesterday evening (Saturday 12 August).

At 8pm last Saturday, police were called to reports of a dispute inside a property on Main Street in which 53-year-old Kelli had been stabbed.

Despite the best efforts of officers and ambulance crews, she sadly died a short time later. A post-mortem has since concluded that Kelli died of a stab wound.

Cousans was arrested at the scene and is now remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court on Monday (14 August).