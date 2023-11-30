News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster man charged with raping a child appears at crown court and is remanded in custody

A Doncaster man charged with raping a child has appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today, Thursday November 30.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 30th Nov 2023, 16:28 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 16:29 GMT
Nouman Skandar, of St Sepulchre Gate, was charged with the rape of a child last month following a reported incident on October 29. The 31-year-old appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' on November 2 beefore the case was moved to the crown court due to its severity.

He has been remanded in custody and the court set a trial date for 4 June 2024.