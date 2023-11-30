Doncaster man charged with raping a child appears at crown court and is remanded in custody
A Doncaster man charged with raping a child has appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today, Thursday November 30.
Nouman Skandar, of St Sepulchre Gate, was charged with the rape of a child last month following a reported incident on October 29. The 31-year-old appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' on November 2 beefore the case was moved to the crown court due to its severity.
He has been remanded in custody and the court set a trial date for 4 June 2024.