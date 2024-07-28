Doncaster man charged with attempted murder after city centre stabbing
A Doncaster man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a stabbing in the city centre earlier this weekend.
It is reported that on Friday, July 26, at 10.25pm, a man who was working in the city centre suffered stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Andrew Thompson, aged 33, of Kentmere Drive, Lakeside, Doncaster, has been charged with attempted murder, four counts of possession of an offensive weapon and assault.
He will appear before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, on Monday, July 29.