Doncaster man charged with 22 shoplifting offences and 11 counts of harassment
A 25-year-old Doncaster man has been charged with 22 shoplifting offences and 11 counts of harassment.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tommy Knott, of Oldfield Crescent, appeared before court on Saturday after being charged in connection with a number of alleged offences in September.
Knott has been released on conditional bail and is set to appear before Sheffield Crown Court later this month.