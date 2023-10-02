News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster man charged with 22 shoplifting offences and 11 counts of harassment

A 25-year-old Doncaster man has been charged with 22 shoplifting offences and 11 counts of harassment.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 15:05 BST
Tommy Knott, of Oldfield Crescent, appeared before court on Saturday after being charged in connection with a number of alleged offences in September.

Knott has been released on conditional bail and is set to appear before Sheffield Crown Court later this month.