Doncaster man charged with 15 offences after police car rammed by lorry

A Doncaster man has been charged with 15 offences after a police car was rammed by a lorry.

Bailey Richardson, 20, of Oxford Street, Doncaster has been charged with four counts of assault on an emergency worker, two counts of criminal damage, two counts of failing to stop, two counts of failing to report an accident, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, driving without a license, and careless driving following the incident in Scunthorpe last Wednesday.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Grimsby Magistrates Court.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: “It is reported that a lorry failed to stop for officers on Lakeside Parkway before the lorry is believed to have rammed the police vehicle, causing damage.

"The driver is thought to have fled the scene before officers located him nearby.”