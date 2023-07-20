Doncaster man charged in connection with Class A drugs supply
A 24-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with alleged Class A drugs offences.
Thomas Muscroft, of Latin Gardens, Scawsby, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday 19 July) charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
He has been remanded in custody and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday 16 August.
The charges relate to the reported seizure of a quantity of suspected Class A drugs in the Copley Road area of Doncaster on Monday (17 July).