Doncaster man charged in connection with Class A drugs supply

A 24-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with alleged Class A drugs offences.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 11:46 BST

Thomas Muscroft, of Latin Gardens, Scawsby, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday 19 July) charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He has been remanded in custody and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday 16 August.

The charges relate to the reported seizure of a quantity of suspected Class A drugs in the Copley Road area of Doncaster on Monday (17 July).