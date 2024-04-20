Doncaster man behind bars after dealing cocaine for 'ring and bring' drugs line

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jake Natale dealt drugs as part of the 'Balby Boys' line, with the 28-year-old caught carrying out drug deals and topping up the phone used to connect to customers.

The line operated on a 'ring and bring' basis, with customers told to contact the number before Natale would meet them and supply drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was arrested on 10 February earlier this year, as part of a wider operation to dismantle drug supply and county lines in Doncaster.

Jack Natale: Behind bars after dealing cocaine for 'ring and bring' drugs line.

Stuart Gough, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "Natale thought he was untouchable as a supplier on this drugs line but a long running investigation into his activities has now resulted in a significant custodial sentence.

"The investigation into Natale forms part of a wider operation and is linked to a number of other recent sentencings, including Adam Bennia, Claire Holden and Liam Saunders, who were sentenced to a combined total of nine years behind bars for various drug offences.

"The message is simple - if you're dealing drugs in Doncaster, we will not tolerate this and we are onto you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A team of investigators and detectives have worked hard behind the scenes to bring those responsible for supplying these harmful drugs to justice and we will endeavour to continue disrupting more supply lines across the city."

Natale, of HMP Doncaster, pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying heroin and two counts of supplying crack cocaine.