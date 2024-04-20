Doncaster man arrested for possession of Class A drugs, handling stolen goods and a string of motoring offences
A Doncaster man has been arrested for possession of Class A drugs, theft and a string of motoring offences after South Yorkshire Police Motorcycle and Rural Team carried out enquiries.
The man was arrested in Conisbrough after the team looked into a pursuit where this quad was abandoned and seized in the Maltby area last month.
Enquiries led the team to identify the male and this quad to be stolen.
Yesterday he was charged with possession of Class A drugs, handling stolen goods, driving whilst disqualified, fraudulently using a registration plate, no insurance, fail to stop.
The matter is now due to be heard at Magistrates Court.
A spokesman said: “Hopefully we haven't wasted too much tax payer's money today dealing with this real criminal.”