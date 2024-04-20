Doncaster man arrested for possession of Class A drugs, handling stolen goods and a string of motoring offences

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The man was arrested in Conisbrough after the team looked into a pursuit where this quad was abandoned and seized in the Maltby area last month.

Enquiries led the team to identify the male and this quad to be stolen.

Yesterday he was charged with possession of Class A drugs, handling stolen goods, driving whilst disqualified, fraudulently using a registration plate, no insurance, fail to stop.

The matter is now due to be heard at Magistrates Court.