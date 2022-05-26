Doncaster man arrested after three indecent exposures in three separate villages

Police say they detained the 33 year-old man on Tuesday after a series of incidents spread out across East Yorkshire.
Humberside Police say the incidents all occurred in the East Riding of the county over the past weekend.
A police spokesman said: "We received a number of calls from concerned members of the public reporting that a man had exposed himself to them.
"The incidents, in Elloughton, Brough and Howden, were reported to us on Saturday, May 21 and the information provided led to the arrest of the man from Doncaster in the early hours of May 24.
"We would appeal for anyone else in the same area who may have been approached in a similar way over the weekend to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 264 of May 21 2022."