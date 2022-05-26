Doncaster man arrested after three indecent exposures in three separate villages

Police say they detained the 33 year-old man on Tuesday after a series of incidents spread out across East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police say the incidents all occurred in the East Riding of the county over the past weekend.

A police spokesman said: "We received a number of calls from concerned members of the public reporting that a man had exposed himself to them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police arrested a man from Doncaster after reports of indecent exposure in three villages.

"The incidents, in Elloughton, Brough and Howden, were reported to us on Saturday, May 21 and the information provided led to the arrest of the man from Doncaster in the early hours of May 24.