Doncaster man appears in court over string of burglary and drugs offences

A Doncaster man has appeared in court charged with a number of drugs and burglary offences.
By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 15:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 15:39 BST

Peter Coulthread, 44, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court charged with numerous offences committed in the Wheatley Hills and Intake areas.

Coulthread, of Shetland Gardens, Intake was charged with burglary at a property on Central Boulevard, attempted burglary on Westminster Crescent, three offences of vehicle interference in the same street and possession of a Class A drug.

He was remanded to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 31 August.