News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Doncaster man appears in court on stalking, strangulation and assault charges

A Doncaster man has been arrested by police and charged with an array of offences, including stalking, strangulation and assault.
By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 15:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

26-year-old James Milne of Lothian Road, Intake, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Tuesday (16 January) after being charged with six offences.

They include making threats to damage or destroy property, sending a threatening message, strangulation, stalking and two counts of assault, South Yorkshire Police said.

He has been remanded in custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 6 February.