Doncaster man appears in court on stalking, strangulation and assault charges
A Doncaster man has been arrested by police and charged with an array of offences, including stalking, strangulation and assault.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
26-year-old James Milne of Lothian Road, Intake, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Tuesday (16 January) after being charged with six offences.
They include making threats to damage or destroy property, sending a threatening message, strangulation, stalking and two counts of assault, South Yorkshire Police said.
He has been remanded in custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 6 February.