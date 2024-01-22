Doncaster man appears in court following weekend attack on police officer
A man has appeared in court charged with attacking a police officer following a weekend incident in Doncaster.
31-year-old Ben Lawrence, of Chaddesdon Walk, Denaby Main, has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent following an incident which took place on Saturday 20 January, South Yorkshire Police said in a brief statement.
Lawrence appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday (22 January). He has since been released on bail to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 19 February.