Doncaster man appears in court charged with string of burglary offences

37-year-old Stephan Riley appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 24 August charged with two counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary, one count of harassment and one count of possession of Class A drugs.

The charges relate to alleged burglaries and an attempted burglary reported in the Balby area of Doncaster in July 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riley, of no fixed abode, has been remanded in custody and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 31 August.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “This is the latest of a number of arrests made by detectives in Operation Castle - Doncaster’s dedicated response to residential burglary in the city.”