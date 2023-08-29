News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster man appears in court charged with string of burglary offences

A Doncaster man has appeared in court charged in connection with a string of burglaries and other offences.
By Darren Burke
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 10:07 BST

37-year-old Stephan Riley appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 24 August charged with two counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary, one count of harassment and one count of possession of Class A drugs.

The charges relate to alleged burglaries and an attempted burglary reported in the Balby area of Doncaster in July 2023.

Riley, of no fixed abode, has been remanded in custody and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 31 August.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “This is the latest of a number of arrests made by detectives in Operation Castle - Doncaster’s dedicated response to residential burglary in the city.”

Anyone wishing to report burglary in Doncaster can contact police on 101, 999 in an emergency or you can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.