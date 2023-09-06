News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster man appears in court charged with rape, assault and other offences

A Doncaster man has appeared in court charged with rape, assault and other offences, police have said.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Sep 2023, 11:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 11:11 BST
45-year-old Paul Corbett, of no fixed abode, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Saturday 2 September charged with rape, assault, criminal damage to property and trespass on premises with intent to commit a sexual offence, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said, in a brief statement.

He has been remanded into custody and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday 2 October.