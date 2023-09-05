Doncaster man appears in court charged with multiple burglaries
A Doncaster man has appeared in court charged with multiple burglaries across the city.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 10:39 BST
33-year-old Steven Glover, of Surrey Street, Balby, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Monday 4 September charged with two dwelling burglaries reported to have taken place on 31 August and 2 September.
He has also been charged with theft from a motor vehicle and fraud by false representation following alleged incidents on 12 July.
Glover has been remanded into custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 2 October.