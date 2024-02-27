Doncaster man appears in court after running another man over with Land Rover
Bawtry man Jonjoe Askew-Harris, 26, got into a heated dispute with a group of people in a street in Retford, during which he wielded an iron bar.
He then got back into his Land Rover following the argument in Denman Close and drove directly into a man who was fortunate to avoid serious injury.
Askew-Harris, who also caused damage to a parked car during the incident, fled the scene but was later arrested by police.
He admitted in a police interview that the vehicle was his, but offered no explanation as to why it was at the scene of the crime, which took place on February 28, 2022.
Multiple witnesses, however, confirmed that he was the driver.
Damning mobile phone footage also captured the moment of the attack.
Askew-Harris, of Narrow Lane, Bawtry, later pleaded guilty to affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and driving without due care and attention.
Appearing a Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday (21 February) he was given a 20 month prison sentence suspended for two years. He was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.
Detective Constable Chloe Baugh, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Askew-Harris’ actions on that day were utterly inexcusable and could easily have caused very serious injury to his victim.
“A vehicle can become a very dangerous weapon when used in this way and anyone who does so can expect to find themselves in court.”