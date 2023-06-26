News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster man appears in court after campervan stolen from East Yorkshire village

A Doncaster man has appeared in court charged with stealing a camper van and driving while over the limit after an incident in an East Yorkshire village.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:13 BST

35-year-old Aaron Clarke, from Balby, appeared at Hull Magistrates Court following the theft of the vehicle in Eastrington on 21 June.

Clarke has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving whilst over the prescribed limit, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance and was remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Friday.

A 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with he incident has been released on police bail whilst officers continue with lines of enquiry.

Police arrested a 35-year-old man following the theft of a camper van.Police arrested a 35-year-old man following the theft of a camper van.
A Humberside Police spokesman said: “We were alerted at around 1.40pm following reports from a neighbour of two men gaining entry to a campervan before fleeing the area.

Following a prompt response from officers, the campervan was tracked down and stopped near the A614, Selby Road."