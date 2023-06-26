Doncaster man appears in court after campervan stolen from East Yorkshire village

35-year-old Aaron Clarke, from Balby, appeared at Hull Magistrates Court following the theft of the vehicle in Eastrington on 21 June.

Clarke has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving whilst over the prescribed limit, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance and was remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with he incident has been released on police bail whilst officers continue with lines of enquiry.

Police arrested a 35-year-old man following the theft of a camper van.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: “We were alerted at around 1.40pm following reports from a neighbour of two men gaining entry to a campervan before fleeing the area.