Doncaster man appears in court accused of stalking and criminal damage

A 24-year-old Doncaster man has appears in court accused of stalking a woman.
By Darren Burke
Published 30th Nov 2023, 16:49 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 16:50 GMT
Mason Elliot, of Cambridge Street, Mexborough, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (28 November) to face a charged of criminal damage and one count of stalking alleged to have taken place over the course of 12 months between 1 November 2022 and 1 November 2023.

He has been released on bail and is next set to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 3 January 2024, police said.