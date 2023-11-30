Doncaster man appears in court accused of stalking and criminal damage
A 24-year-old Doncaster man has appears in court accused of stalking a woman.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mason Elliot, of Cambridge Street, Mexborough, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (28 November) to face a charged of criminal damage and one count of stalking alleged to have taken place over the course of 12 months between 1 November 2022 and 1 November 2023.
He has been released on bail and is next set to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 3 January 2024, police said.