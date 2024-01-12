A Doncaster man and woman accused of a series of burglaries in Wadworth and Balby have appeared in court.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lisa Armstrong, aged 53, and Simon Lewis, aged 48, were arrested by officers and charged with two counts of burglary dwelling, two attempted burglaries, fraud and one count of burglary other than dwelling, namely a garage.

All the offences relate to alleged incidents that happened on Thursday 4 January and are being investigated by detectives from Operation Castle - a dedicated team investigating burglaries in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armstrong, of Bolton Street, Denaby Main, and Lewis, of March Gate, Conisborough, both appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court yesterday (11 January).