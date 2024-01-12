Doncaster man and woman charged with multiple burglaries
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lisa Armstrong, aged 53, and Simon Lewis, aged 48, were arrested by officers and charged with two counts of burglary dwelling, two attempted burglaries, fraud and one count of burglary other than dwelling, namely a garage.
All the offences relate to alleged incidents that happened on Thursday 4 January and are being investigated by detectives from Operation Castle - a dedicated team investigating burglaries in Doncaster.
Armstrong, of Bolton Street, Denaby Main, and Lewis, of March Gate, Conisborough, both appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court yesterday (11 January).
They have since been remanded in custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday 8 February.