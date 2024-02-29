News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Doncaster man and woman charged with drug and firearms offences after house raid

A Doncaster man and woman have been arrested and charged with drug and firearm offences after a raid on a house earlier this week.
By Darren Burke
Published 29th Feb 2024, 17:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Tuesday morning (27 February), officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Armed Crime Team executed a warrant at a property in Milton Road in the Carcroft area of the city.

It resulted in four people being arrested, with two of those later charged with multiple offences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Katherine Smith, 40, and David Edis, 39, both of Milton Road, have been charged with possession of a firearm and two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Most Popular
A man and woman have been charged with drugs and firearms offences in Doncaster.A man and woman have been charged with drugs and firearms offences in Doncaster.
A man and woman have been charged with drugs and firearms offences in Doncaster.

Smith has also been charged with possession of the Class B drug cannabis and two further counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply in connection with an incident on 27 July 2023.

Smith and Edis appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court and have been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 28 March.

The two other people who were arrested on Tuesday - a 45-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman - have since been released with no further action.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you are concerned about crime in your area, please get in touch with police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also submit information online via the online portal: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You will not need to give personal details and no one will know you have called them.