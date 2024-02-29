Doncaster man and woman charged with drug and firearms offences after house raid
On Tuesday morning (27 February), officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Armed Crime Team executed a warrant at a property in Milton Road in the Carcroft area of the city.
It resulted in four people being arrested, with two of those later charged with multiple offences.
Katherine Smith, 40, and David Edis, 39, both of Milton Road, have been charged with possession of a firearm and two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
Smith has also been charged with possession of the Class B drug cannabis and two further counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply in connection with an incident on 27 July 2023.
Smith and Edis appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court and have been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 28 March.
The two other people who were arrested on Tuesday - a 45-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman - have since been released with no further action.
If you are concerned about crime in your area, please get in touch with police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also submit information online via the online portal: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.
If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You will not need to give personal details and no one will know you have called them.