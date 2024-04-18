Doncaster man among two sentenced over drug offences following warrant in Rotherham

A 37-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman have been sentenced for drug offences.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th Apr 2024, 13:20 BST
On 27 April 2023, officers from the Armed Crime Team executed a warrant at Bridgewater Way, Rotherham, where roughly 20kg of cannabis was seized. The drugs have a street value of £100,000.

Dale Banks, from Rufford Road, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply, and Emma Wilmot, of Bridgewater Way, pleaded guilty to permitting premises to be used for the supply of cannabis.

Banks had been on remand since 27 April 2023 and was jailed for a further 18 months at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday 12 April.

Dale Banks and Emma Wilmot.

Wilmot was handed a 12-month community order and ordered to attend 15 rehabilitation sessions.

OIC DC Jennifer Guest from the forces Armed Crime Team said: “I am pleased both defendants pleaded guilty, and I am pleased with the positive outcome. Illegal drugs have a devastating impact on our community and we will not tolerate it in South Yorkshire.”