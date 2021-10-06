Doncaster man among three facing trial for historic child sex offences

Preston Crown Court

A trial date has been set for the three men charged with child sex offences including rape in joint investigation by West Yorkshire Police and Cumbria Police.

Three men have been charged with a number of non-recent child sex offences which are alleged to have taken place in Leeds between 1996 and 2008.

The trio -one from Doncaster and two from Leeds - have also been charged in connection with further alleged offences in Barrow, Cumbria, between 2008 and 2010.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charges have been brought following a joint investigation by West Yorkshire Police and Cumbria Police.

Shah Joman Miah, aged 34, of Warmsworth Road, Doncaster, known to use the name ‘Saj’ or ‘Sarj’ was charged with five counts of rape of a child under the age of 13, two counts of indecent assault, four counts of gross indecency with a child under the age of 14, two counts of sexual activity with a child under the age of 16, two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and five counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 in the Leeds area.

He was also charged with five counts of sexual activity with a child under the age of 16, two counts of false imprisonment and one count of sexual assault in the Barrow area.

Shaha Amran Miah, aged 44, of no fixed abode, Leeds was charged with six counts of indecent assault and six counts of gross indecency with a child in the Leeds area; and rape, sexual assault, kidnap and two counts of witness intimidation in the Barrow area

Shaha Alman Miah, aged 43, of no fixed abode, Leeds was charged with two counts of sexual activity with a child aged under 16 in the Barrow area.

The Leeds charges against Shah Joman Miah result from an investigation by Leeds District Safeguarding Unit into allegations linked to a mosque that was based in Rowland Terrace, Beeston, between 1996 and 2008, but no longer exists.