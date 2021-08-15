Doncaster man among four charged after violence erupts at traveller Appleby Horse Fair

Shocking footage showed hundreds of travellers furiously attacking each other at the Appleby Horse Fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria.

Cumbria Police say they made seven arrests following disorder on The Sands in Appleby.

A spokesman said: "Four have now been charged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appleby Horse Fair is one of the biggest events in the traveller calendar. (Photo: Getty Images)

"Barney McGinley, 19, of no fixed address, Cornelius McGinley, 22, of no fixed address and Bernard McGinley, 44, of Gibbon Lane, Thorne, Doncaster, have each been charged with two counts of assault by beating and one count of violent disorder.

"A 16-year-old, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of common assault and one count of violent disorder. He is due in court on 21 September, 2021."

A Section 60 Order was later put in place on the whole vicinity where the annual Appleby Horse Fair is taking place.

This will allow officers to stop and search people without needing to suspect that they may be carrying weapons.

The incident occurred shortly after 4.30pm on Friday near The Grapes pub.

Footage showed men fighting as horrified women and children looked on.

One brawler could be seen repeatedly punching a man in the head in front of terrified horses.

Other fights can be seen erupting along the road at the festival for the start of the annual fair which sees travellers sell horses and celebrate their culture.

After the footage emerged, superintendent Matt Kennerley of Cumbria Police “urged” anyone with information to contact the force.

He added: “Anyone who is seeking to come to the Fair to act violently is no friend to those of us – including Appleby people and the Gypsy and Traveller people - who wish for the Horse Fair to be an enjoyable and safe environment for all.”

He said police had received information that a number of rival gangs were intent on heading to the fair over the weekend intent on settling feuds.