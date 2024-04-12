Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The arrests relate to two ongoing investigations being carried out by the Environment Agency and Joint Unit for Waste Crime into fraud, money laundering and offences under the producer responsibility regulations.

Producer responsibility is about making sure businesses that manufacture, import and sell products such as electrical and electronic equipment, batteries and scrap vehicles are responsible for their end-of-life environmental impact.

Anyone defrauding the system and receiving financial benefit are taking money away from legitimate businesses and funding that should be invested in improving the UK’s recycling infrastructure.

Four people – a man and woman aged in their 20s from Leeds, a man in his 50s from Doncaster and a man in his 30s from Calderdale - were arrested in connection with the investigation, and evidence including digital devices were seized.

Enquiries so far indicate the fraud suspected by the individuals and companies under investigation has resulted in a multi-million pound financial benefit.

The investigations will continue with the evidence seized during last week’s operation.

Emma Viner, Enforcement & Investigations Manager at the Environment Agency said: “We are thoroughly following and interrogating the evidence gathered during the raids to progress our ongoing investigation.

“Enquiries of this nature are complex and the financial benefit can be substantial. Our overall aim is to bring those involved to justice and remove the financial benefit made through committing crime.”

Waste crime causes damage to the environment and communities and undermines legitimate businesses. Investigating these crimes remains a priority for the Environment Agency and its partners, using all investigatory tools available.

Emma added: “Working with our partners allows us to understand the full picture so we are grateful for the support and resource provided by the Yorkshire & Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit.”

Detective Chief Inspector Al Burns, of the Yorkshire & Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, said:

“We’re committed to working with our partner agencies to effectively investigate and relentlessly disrupt criminal activity. By working together, we can utilise our collective knowledge, experience and powers.”