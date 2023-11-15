Doncaster man among five arrested during Operation Sceptre crackdown on knife crime
Just hours after the launch of Operation Sceptre, a number of men, who had been wanted in connection with knife crime offences, were in custody after a series of warrants were executed.
A 17-year-old wanted teenager from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and drug offences, with a 21-year-old wanted man from Rotherham also arrested after a foot chase in which he was pursued by officers.
He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs, dangerous driving and failing to stop.
A 37-year-old man from Sheffield, who had been wanted on suspicion of possession of a knife, was detained by officers on Monday (13 November) and a 29-year-old from Sheffield accused of slashing someone in the face with a bladed article and wanted in connection with a robbery was also arrested.
A fifth arrest saw a 22-year-old Doncaster man accused of possessing an offensive weapon arrested after failing to attend court.
Operation Sceptre is a week-long campaign that takes place twice a year to detect, prevent and reduce knife crime in our local communities.
PC Mark Lovell, of the GRIP team, which targets violent crime in hotspot areas, said: "Operation Sceptre builds on the momentum we have all year round to tackling knife crime and these significant arrests is a really encouraging start to the week of action.
"We are building more and more intelligence on people we know are habitually carrying knives in South Yorkshire and we are more determined than ever to get these violent individuals and their dangerous weapons off our streets for good."