Doncaster man accused of stalking and assault remanded after appearing in court
A Doncaster man accused of stalking and assault has appeared in court.
Daniel Stray, of Flint Road, Intake, has been charged with assault by beating and stalking, with the 38-year-old appearing before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 8 January, a brief statement issued by South Yorkshire Police said.
He has been remanded in custody to next appear before the same court on 21 February.
