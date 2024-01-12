News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster man accused of stalking and assault remanded after appearing in court

A Doncaster man accused of stalking and assault has appeared in court.
By Darren Burke
Published 12th Jan 2024, 15:11 GMT
Daniel Stray, of Flint Road, Intake, has been charged with assault by beating and stalking, with the 38-year-old appearing before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 8 January, a brief statement issued by South Yorkshire Police said.

He has been remanded in custody to next appear before the same court on 21 February.

You can report crime to South Yorkshire Police on 101, 999 in an emergency or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.