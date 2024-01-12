Doncaster man accused of stalking and assault remanded after appearing in court

A Doncaster man accused of stalking and assault has appeared in court.

Daniel Stray, of Flint Road, Intake, has been charged with assault by beating and stalking, with the 38-year-old appearing before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 8 January, a brief statement issued by South Yorkshire Police said.

He has been remanded in custody to next appear before the same court on 21 February.