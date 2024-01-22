Doncaster man accused of stalking and assault arrested and charged with multiple offences

A Doncaster man accused of stalking and assault has been arrested and charged with multiple offences.

Lee Cunningham, aged 45, of Amanda Drive in Hatfield, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Thursday (18 January) after being charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and stalking.

Cunningham has since been released on bail and will next appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 9 April.