News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Doncaster man accused of stalking and assault arrested and charged with multiple offences

A Doncaster man accused of stalking and assault has been arrested and charged with multiple offences.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 12:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lee Cunningham, aged 45, of Amanda Drive in Hatfield, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Thursday (18 January) after being charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and stalking.

Cunningham has since been released on bail and will next appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 9 April.

If you have a crime report in a non emergency phone 111 or in an emergency 999.