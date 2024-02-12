Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Corkin, of Aintree Avenue, Cantley, was arrested by officers and charged with robbery, with the 40-year-old appearing before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Friday (2 February).

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 1 March, South Yorkshire Police said in a brief statement.