Doncaster man accused of robbing woman in her 80s appears in court

A Doncaster man accused of robbing a woman in her 80s has appeared in court.
By Darren Burke
Published 12th Feb 2024, 10:03 GMT
Daniel Corkin, of Aintree Avenue, Cantley, was arrested by officers and charged with robbery, with the 40-year-old appearing before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Friday (2 February).

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 1 March, South Yorkshire Police said in a brief statement.

Crime can be reported to South Yorkshire Police on 101, 999 in an emergency or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.