Doncaster man accused of robbing woman in her 80s appears in court
A Doncaster man accused of robbing a woman in her 80s has appeared in court.
Daniel Corkin, of Aintree Avenue, Cantley, was arrested by officers and charged with robbery, with the 40-year-old appearing before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Friday (2 February).
He has been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 1 March, South Yorkshire Police said in a brief statement.
