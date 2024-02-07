Doncaster man accused of multiple shoplifting offences appears in court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

25-year-old Jordan Grimes, of Balby Road, Balby, was arrested by officers and appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Thursday (1 February) charged with nine counts of theft from a shop, South Yorkshire Police said in a brief statement.

He has been released on bail to appear before the same court on 25 March.