Doncaster man accused of multiple counts of robbery and possession of a firearm appears in court
A Doncaster man accused of multiple counts of robbery and possession of a firearm has appeared in court.
Connor Delmar, aged 21, of Aldesworth Road, Cantley, has been charged with 13 offences, including kidnap, possessing a bladed article in a public place and failing to stop when required to do so by our officers.
He appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court yesterday (30 November) and has been remanded in custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 2 January 2024