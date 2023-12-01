News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster man accused of multiple counts of robbery and possession of a firearm appears in court

A Doncaster man accused of multiple counts of robbery and possession of a firearm has appeared in court.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 1st Dec 2023, 13:30 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 13:30 GMT
Connor Delmar, aged 21, of Aldesworth Road, Cantley, has been charged with 13 offences, including kidnap, possessing a bladed article in a public place and failing to stop when required to do so by our officers.

He appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court yesterday (30 November) and has been remanded in custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 2 January 2024