A Doncaster man has appeared in court after being charged with an alleged attack on a woman.

South Yorkshire Police have released brief details of the incident which will next see the man in the dock later this year.

38-year-old Steven Creaser of Cemetery Road, Woodlands, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Friday (19 January) after being charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.