Doncaster man accused of launching attack on woman appears in court
A Doncaster man has appeared in court after being charged with an alleged attack on a woman.
South Yorkshire Police have released brief details of the incident which will next see the man in the dock later this year.
38-year-old Steven Creaser of Cemetery Road, Woodlands, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Friday (19 January) after being charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He has been released on bail to next appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 1 May.