Doncaster man accused of attempted murder got married days before arrest

A Doncaster man accused of attempted murder got married just days before his arrest.

Daniel Andrewatha has been remanded in custody charged with attempted murder following an incident near Doncaster city centre on November 3.

The 28-year-old of Orgreave House, Balby Bridge, had got married just a matter of days before being held and charged, according to his social media profile.