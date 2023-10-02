Doncaster man, 56, who raped a woman after targeting her at a party has been jailed for 12 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Darrell Crookes, aged 56, of Belvedere Drive, waited until the victim – who is entitled to lifelong anonymity - had fallen asleep after the gathering in 2021 to launch his attack.

The terrified victim woke to Crookes repeatedly saying, “I am going to pull your pants off” before he raped her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crookes had previously pleaded not guilty to rape and two counts of assault by penetration but was convicted by a jury following a trial.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darrell Crookes, aged 56, has been jailed for 12 years.

Last Friday (22 September) he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Detective Sergeant Fiona Trussell said: “This incident has had an obviously devastating effect on the victim and I would like to praise her for the tremendous courage and dignity she has shown throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

“South Yorkshire Police takes all reports of rape extremely seriously and we will work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.